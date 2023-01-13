UrduPoint.com

'Kraken' Might Become Dominant COVID-19 Strain In Europe Within 2 Months - ECDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 09:20 PM

'Kraken' Might Become Dominant COVID-19 Strain in Europe Within 2 Months - ECDC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) The XBB.1.5 subvariant of COVID-19's most prolific variant to date, Omicron, might account for more than 50% of infections in Europe within a month or two, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said Friday.

The subvariant, nicknamed "Kraken" on social media, emerged in the United States in October and has since been reported in 37 other countries. In the US, it has exhibited a daily growth advantage of 12%.

"Mathematical modelling performed by ECDC provides estimates of when XBB.1.5 might become dominant (i.e. causes more than 50% of infections) in the EU/EEA by using a broad range of scenarios with hypothetical values of the growth rate advantage and of the current proportions of XBB.

1.5 in the EU/EEA," the ECDC said in a threat assessment brief.

The US accounts for over 82% of the world's infections with XBB.1.5, followed by the United Kingdom with 8.1% and Denmark with 2.2%. In the US, more than 27% of all coronavirus infections were caused by the new subvariant.

The World Health Organization said in its rapid risk assessment report on Wednesday that variants of the XBB.1.5 belonged to the groups of the most immune-elusive Omicron subvariants. The assessment of disease severity is still ongoing, although the WHO said it did not carry any mutation known to increase severity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Europe Social Media United Kingdom United States Denmark October All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weeken ..

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weekend at Mubadala Arena

52 minutes ago
 Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

52 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on a ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on appointment as Brazil&#039;s Fo ..

52 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei ..

Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei as Acting CEO

53 minutes ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK coun ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK counterpart sign MoU to drive ener ..

53 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine resear ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine research vessel, ‘Jaywun’

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.