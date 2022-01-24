UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Slams Remarks About Possible Cessation Russian Gas Supplies As 'Fake Hysteria'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 05:03 PM

Allegations about the possibility of Russia cutting off gas supplies to Europe are a brilliant example of "fake hysteria," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Allegations about the possibility of Russia cutting off gas supplies to Europe are a brilliant example of "fake hysteria," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Well, this is another brilliant example of such fake hysteria.

Hysteria, which is constructed through various fake and provocative media reports. This is a brilliant example," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Russia is ready to abandon gas supplies to Europe in the event of new sanctions.

Russia has always impeccably fulfilled its contractual obligations for gas supplies to Europe, and has never given any reason to doubt its reliability, the official added.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Gas Media Event

