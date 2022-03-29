Kremlin Spokesman Says Russia Not Going to Send Gas Free of Charge to Western Europe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Russia is not going to send natural gas to countries in Western Europe free of charge, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview.

"Definitely we're not going to make a charity out of that to send gas free of charge to western Europe," Peskov said during an interview with PBS that aired on Monday when asked if Russia will cut off gas to countries refusing to pay in rubles.