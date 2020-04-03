Kuwait to Keep Increasing Oil Production in April - Petroleum Corporation

Kuwait will continue increasing its oil production in April, bringing it to around 3.15 million barrels per day, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation CEO Hashem Hashem told KUNA news agency on Friday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Kuwait will continue increasing its oil production in April, bringing it to around 3.15 million barrels per day, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation CEO Hashem Hashem told KUNA news agency on Friday.

"Production will continue growing in April and will reach around 3.

15 million barrels per day, with plans to boost production at the Al Khafji and the Wafra oil fields in the neutral zone, shared with Saudi Arabia, and at other fields in the country," Hashem said.

According to him, Kuwait's oil production reached almost 2.9 million barrels per day in April.