UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kuwait To Keep Increasing Oil Production In April - Petroleum Corporation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 07:13 PM

Kuwait to Keep Increasing Oil Production in April - Petroleum Corporation

Kuwait will continue increasing its oil production in April, bringing it to around 3.15 million barrels per day, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation CEO Hashem Hashem told KUNA news agency on Friday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Kuwait will continue increasing its oil production in April, bringing it to around 3.15 million barrels per day, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation CEO Hashem Hashem told KUNA news agency on Friday.

"Production will continue growing in April and will reach around 3.

15 million barrels per day, with plans to boost production at the Al Khafji and the Wafra oil fields in the neutral zone, shared with Saudi Arabia, and at other fields in the country," Hashem said.

According to him, Kuwait's oil production reached almost 2.9 million barrels per day in April.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Kuwait Oil Saudi Arabia April Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner Karachi for strict implementation of ..

1 minute ago

Terror Groups May Profit From Uncertainty Caused b ..

1 minute ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University notifies summer vaca ..

1 minute ago

PM to visit Lahore today

8 minutes ago

US Loses 701,000 Jobs in March from Coronavirus - ..

8 minutes ago

158 members of religious group quarantined

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.