Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Urges FBR To Facilitate Taxpayers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:12 PM

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry urges FBR to facilitate taxpayers

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Friday urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take notice of grievances of 12,000 taxpayers, who had deposited Rs 2.6 billion tax under the Tax Amnesty Scheme, but failed to upload their asset declaration due to problems in the FBR online system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Friday urged the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to take notice of grievances of 12,000 taxpayers, who had deposited Rs 2.6 billion tax under the Tax Amnesty Scheme, but failed to upload their asset declaration due to problems in the FBR online system.

In a statement, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar and Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that various members of the LCCI had approached the chamber and informed that they were unable to upload their assets declaration due to problems in the FBR online system.

The LCCI office-bearers said that It was not the fault of the taxpayers; therefore, they should be facilitated by the FBR.

They said that the business community suffered heavy losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, despite various challenges, they played a crucial role to get the economy out of crisis. Therefore, the FBR should facilitate the taxpayers in every possible way.

