Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:31 PM

Last date for filing tax-turns is September 30: FBR

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Commissioner, Regional Tax Office (RTO) (FBR) Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khawaja Thursday said that this year tax-returns could be filed till September 30 and no extension would be given in that regard.

Addressing an online Khuli Kehchri here in Tax House, he said timely depositing of taxes was essential for economic stability of the country. He said that on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the field offices of FBR were regularly holding online 'Khuli Kehchri' on monthly basis to resolve genuine problems of the trading community and tax payers.

The Chief Commissioner said that the new experience and revolutionary steps of the Federal government were bearing far-reaching results and most of the problems of tax-payers had been resolved at their door steps.

To a question regarding tax exemption in Malakand Division, the Chief Commissioner said that all newly merged districts and Malakand division had been exempted of taxes till June 2023. However, he lamented that some company owners were selling their imported raw material to settled areas to take illegal benefit of the exemption, which would be legally prevented.

He said that the exemption was aimed at promotion of investment in Malakand division and socio-economic uplift of the poor masses.

On this occasion, he issued forthwith directives for the resolution of all problems which were in his domain.

Commissioner (Corporate), Mohammad Tariq Jamal Khattak, Commissioner (Withholding Zone), Mohammad Ayaz, Commissioner (D.I. Khan Zone), Irfan Aziz, Commissioner (Peshawar Zone), Shaheed Mehboob, Additional Commissioner (Tax Facilitation Division) Ishfaq Mahmood, Additional Commissioner (Peshawar Zone), Faheem Sikandar, Additional Commissioner (Headquarters), Ajmal Khan and Deputy Commissioner (Focal Person), Mohammad Naeem Orakzai were also present for the assistance of the Chief Commissioner.

A large number of people participated in the online Khuli Kehchri through facebook and expressed satisfaction over the people-friendly initiatives of the government.

