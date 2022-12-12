UrduPoint.com

LCCI Holds Condolence Reference For S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

The traders'body says services of S.M. Muneer for the cause of business community and the humanity will be remembered for always.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12nd, 2022) Renowned businessman and philanthropist S. M. Muneer was a tallest personality who has left behind a number of success stories. His services for the cause of business community and the humanity would be remembered for always. As president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, he has achieved various milestones and hoisted the national flag at global level.

These tributes were presented at a condolence reference here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry held to acknowledge the services of S. M. Muneer (Late).

LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt, former LCCI President Mian Muhammad Ashraf, Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Ilyas M. Chaudhry, Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Ali Mian, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Shahzad Ali Malik, Mian Tariq Misbah, former Senior Vice President Kashif Younas Meher, former Vice Presidents Fahim-ur-Rehman Saigol, Mian Zahid Javed, S.

M. Tanweer (Son of S.M. Muneer) and Executive Committee Members spoke on the occasion.

The speakers recalled the services of S.M. Muneer and termed his death an irreparable loss.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar spoke about S.M. Muneer’s contribution to the trade and industry and recalled that he always preferred work over his health and always given priority to his commitments.

He said that it was enormous support that helped lift the FPCCI to its zenith. “A true, intelligent, honest and frank person, S.M. Muneer was a shining example success stories”, Kashif Anwar added.

Fateha was also offered for S.M. Muneer, and participants prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to members of the bereaved family.

