LCCI Stresses Facilitating Taxpayers Amidst Economic Challenges
Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2024 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar has penned a letter to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to highlight critical issues, being faced by taxpayers and stressed facilitating them by abolishing additional tax burden.
A copy of the letter was also sent to Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, and the Chairman of Federal board of Revenue (FBR), according to LCCI spokesman here Saturday.
LCCI President said that recent amendments introduced by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) through SRO 350(I)/2024, dated 7th March 2024 which perceived as disproportionately impacting tax-compliant entities and hindering private sector expansion.
He said that the electronic return filing requires commissioner approval through the Integrated Risk Information System (IRIS) if sales surpass five times the capital and non-submission of balance sheet within thirty days. It will create undue hardships for the compliant taxpayers and force them to move out of the tax net.
The SRO also states that the individuals, association members, or directors of single-shareholder companies would be mandated to undergo biometric verification at a National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) e-Sahulat Centre during the month of July every year. The taxpayer, who fails to comply with this requirement, would not be able to file his electronic return without the prior approval of the Commissioner.
He said that inder the provisions of the same SRO, failure on the part of the seller to submit a return by the stipulated deadline would result in adjustments being made to the buyer's return. The Integrated Risk Information System (IRIS) would subsequently eliminate invoices from the non-compliant seller and correspondingly deduct input tax credit from the buyer's return.
He also pointed out the SRO 1842(I)/2023 dated 21.12.2023 which says that a retailer whose deductible withholding tax under Section 236H of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 exceeds Rs. 100,000 during the last 12 months is liable to integrate with FBR's Point of Sale (POS) system. This has restricted the sales of a retailer to Rs 20 million for POS integration.
While acknowledging governmental efforts to promote documentation and broaden the tax base, Kashif Anwar underscores the unintended consequences of current policies, which risk squeezing compliant taxpayers and stifling economic activity.
He urges for collaborative efforts between stakeholders and governmental bodies to devise inclusive policies that incentivize tax compliance while fostering business expansion.
LCCI President called for envisioning a complete turnaround of Pakistan's economy through proactive measures that prioritize taxpayer facilitation and economic revitalization. He said that there is a dire need to make policies for those who are not in the tax net.
Recent Stories
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
IGP orders action over violence against women
Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations
Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation
More Stories From Business
-
Minister Shafay visits model bazaar at Johar Town6 seconds ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,050 to Rs.227,500 per tola2 hours ago
-
Viable approaches can double agri sector's contribution to economy: PBF3 hours ago
-
Textile exports earn $11.145 billion for Pakistan in 8 months8 hours ago
-
Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan8 hours ago
-
Chinese banks report slight forex settlement surplus in February9 hours ago
-
EU allocates 500 mln euros for ammunition production9 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka records 2.3 pct negative GDP growth in 20239 hours ago
-
Balance of loans in Shanghai up 7.3 pct at end of January3 hours ago
-
Philippine remittances up 2.7 pct in January3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 202413 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 202414 hours ago