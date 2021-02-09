UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leather Gloves Exports Grew By 10.34%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:41 PM

Leather gloves exports grew by 10.34%

Leather gloves exports during first six months of FY 2020-21 grew by 10.34 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Leather gloves exports during first six months of FY 2020-21 grew by 10.34 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Dec 20,Leather gloves worth US $ 130,622 thousand were exported this year as compared to the exports of US $ 118,378 thousand same period during last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather garments were increased by 1.49 percent, worth US $ 152,889 thousand exported as compared to last year which was US $ 150,638 thousand in same period.

Meanwhile, Other leather manufactures exports were increase by 55.45 per cent, worth US $ 8,769 thousand items which were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports valuing US $ 5,641thousand of same period last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From

Recent Stories

Just hours before moment of truth, ISRO expects Ho ..

14 minutes ago

Spanish Minister hails Sheikha Fatima&#039;s effor ..

28 minutes ago

FAB sponsors Emirati law students

28 minutes ago

Russia reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases

44 minutes ago

India records less than 10,000 daily COVID-19 case ..

2 minutes ago

30,000 bags of pulses seized

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.