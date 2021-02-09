Leather gloves exports grew by 10.34%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Leather gloves exports during first six months of FY 2020-21 grew by 10.34 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Leather gloves exports during first six months of FY 2020-21 grew by 10.34 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Dec 20,Leather gloves worth US $ 130,622 thousand were exported this year as compared to the exports of US $ 118,378 thousand same period during last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather garments were increased by 1.49 percent, worth US $ 152,889 thousand exported as compared to last year which was US $ 150,638 thousand in same period.

Meanwhile, Other leather manufactures exports were increase by 55.45 per cent, worth US $ 8,769 thousand items which were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports valuing US $ 5,641thousand of same period last year.