Leather goods export increases 9.41% to $ 319.791mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :The leather goods exports witnessed an increase of 9.41percent during the first half of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported leather goods worth US $319.791 million during July-December (2021-22) against the exports of $292.279 million during July-December (2020-21), showing growth of 9.41 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Among the leather products, the exports of leather garments increased by 9.73 percent by going up from $152.888 million last year to $167.768 million during the current year.

The leather gloves exports also rose by 9.19 percent to $142.627 million from $ 130.623 million.

Likewise, the exports of all other leather goods also increased by 7.16 percent during the period under review as these went up from $8.768 million last year to $ 9.396 million during the current fiscal year.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the leather goods' exports witnessed an increase of 1.87 percent during the month of December 2021, as compared to the same month of last year.

The leather exports during December 2021 were recorded at $53.153 million against the exports of $52.179 million in December 2020.

During the period under review, the leather garments increase by 6.49 percent while the export of gloves dipped by 2.79 percent, in addition, the exports of other leather goods also decreased by 7.33 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather manufactures declined by 10.97 percent during December 2021 as compared to the exports of $59.700 million in November 2021, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of leather garments and leather gloves also dipped by 10.03 and 11 percent respectively while the export of all other leather manufactures also decreased by 26.08 percent.

