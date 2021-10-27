Level of Gas Reserves in Europe Much Lower Than in Past Five Years - Putin

The level of gas reserves in the European storage facilities is much lower than the average volume during the past five years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The level of gas reserves in the European storage facilities is much lower than the average volume during the past five years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The level of gas reserves in European underground storage facilities is significantly lower than the average for the last five years," Putin told an online meeting on the resource potential of the Yamal peninsula.