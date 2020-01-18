UrduPoint.com
Libyan National Oil Corporation Declares State Force Majeure After LNA Blocks Exports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 07:09 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) The Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) has declared a force majeure on Saturday, after alleging that Libyan National Army (LNA) forces have begun blocking oil exports from five ports.

"NOC declares force majeure after LNA blockades oil exports from Brega, Ras Lanuf, Hariga, Zueitina and Sidra ports," the NOC announced in a post on Facebook.

"This will result in a loss of crude oil production of 800,000 b/d and daily financial losses of approximately $55 million per day," it added.

On Friday, the NOC issued a statement warning that a shutdown of oil terminals would have far-reaching negative consequences for the national economy, as protesters reportedly entered and blockaded the Zueitina oil port in eastern Libya.

Some Libyan tribal leaders and public figures close to LNA leader Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar on Thursday called for a blockade of the country's oil terminals in protest against the intervention of Turkish troops in support of the UN-backed Government of National of Accord.

