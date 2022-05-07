UrduPoint.com

Lock-up Shares Worth Over 79 Bln Yuan Eligible For Trade Next Week

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 03:26 PM

Lock-up shares worth about 79.38 billion yuan (around 11.97 billion U.S. dollars) will become eligible for trade on China's bourses next week

From May 9 to 13, a total of 6.88 billion shares will become tradable on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, according to data from financial information provider Wind.

