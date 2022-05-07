Lock-up shares worth over 79 bln yuan eligible for trade next week

Lock-up shares worth about 79.38 billion yuan (around 11.97 billion U.S. dollars) will become eligible for trade on China's bourses next week

BEIJING, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) --:Lock-up shares worth about 79.38 billion Yuan (around 11.97 billion U.S. Dollars) will become eligible for trade on China's bourses next week.

From May 9 to 13, a total of 6.88 billion shares will become tradable on the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, according to data from financial information provider Wind.