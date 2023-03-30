UrduPoint.com

Long-Term Cost Of Trade Fragmentation Could Be 7% Of Global GDP - Georgieva

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Long-Term Cost of Trade Fragmentation Could Be 7% of Global GDP - Georgieva

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The long-term cost of trade fragmentation could reach up to 7% of global GDP, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

"Our research shows that the long-term cost of trade fragmentation could be as high as 7 percent of global GDP," Georgieva said at the 2023 Boao Forum for Asia in China, adding that it is approximately equal to the combined annual output of such economies as Germany and Japan.

This fragmentation will affect Asia most adversely as it is a highly integrated region, Georgieva added.

