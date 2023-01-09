Maari Petroleum explores new gas reserves in Ghotki

The Maari Petroleum Company has discovered new gas reserves in Sindh's Ghotki district after drilling wells in different areas

The Managing Director of Maari Petroleum Limited (MPCL) Fahim Hyder, about 1050 meters of drilling was carried out in different areas of the district from which 5.

1 million square feet of gas was estimated to explore initially which was an accomplishment of the company and would help to overcome the shortage of gas in Sindh province, particularly in Pakistan.

It was pertinent to mention here that gas reserves had also been discovered in the Ghotki district earlier.