Malaysia's SMEs GDP Contracted 7.3 Pct In 2020

Wed 28th July 2021

Malaysia's small and medium enterprises (SMEs) gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 7.3 percent to 512.8 billion ringgit (about 121.19 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit Malaysia's businesses, official data showed Wednesday

The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said in a statement that the prolonged health crisis caused by the pandemic in 2020 has affected Malaysia's businesses especially the SMEs.

The nationwide movement control order which includes various measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 has resulted in a decline of all Malaysia's economic sectors, it added.

SMEs contributed 38.2 percent to Malaysia's total GDP last year.

According to the DOSM, SMEs GDP for all sectors recorded a negative growth in 2020.

SMEs value added for the services sector decreased 9.2 percent in 2020; construction sector declined by 15.4 percent; manufacturing sector fell 2.9 percent; mining and quarrying sector dropped by 7.1 percent; agriculture sector slipped 0.3 percent.

More Stories From Business

