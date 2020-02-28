UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities

Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:26 PM

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Friday:

Bullion (PER TOLA)

24K ------------ 94,300

22K ------------ 92,300

Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)

=====================

GOLD -24 K-------- 80,847

GOLD 22 K--------- 79,132

GOLD 21 K--------- 78,275

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Bullion Rawalpindi Market From

Recent Stories

Injured Haris Rauf to be replaced by Salman Irshad

44 seconds ago

A statistical first week’s round-up of HBL PSL 2 ..

7 minutes ago

South Africa hit record total, England march on at ..

1 minute ago

Court allows auction of Shehbaz's son-in-law prope ..

4 minutes ago

Civil Defence Day to be observed on March 1

1 minute ago

Fawad Ch asks KP govt not to be under pressure abo ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.