Market Rates Of Bullion In Twin Cities
Sumaira FH 54 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Following bullion rates were received from markets of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Friday:
Bullion (PER TOLA)
24K ------------ 94,300
22K ------------ 92,300
Bullion (PER 10 GRAM)
=====================
GOLD -24 K-------- 80,847
GOLD 22 K--------- 79,132
GOLD 21 K--------- 78,275