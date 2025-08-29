Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain meets Country Rep CIMMYT to boost wheat yields, food security

Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain Friday met with Dr. Sajid Ali, Country Representative of the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) Pakistan, to review ongoing collaboration and explore innovative strategies to boost wheat productivity and ensure food and nutritional security in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain Friday met with Dr. Sajid Ali, Country Representative of the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT) Pakistan, to review ongoing collaboration and explore innovative strategies to boost wheat productivity and ensure food and nutritional security in the country.

The minister paid tribute to the historic role played by Dr. Norman Borlaug and Pakistani scientists in ushering the Green Revolution in Pakistan during the 1960s, said a news release.

He recalled that Pakistan was among the first countries to benefit from the improved semi-dwarf wheat germplasm developed at CIMMYT Mexico, which helped overcome food shortages and laid the foundation for sustainable food security.

Pakistan recognized Dr. Borlaug’s contribution by conferring upon him Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 1968, two years before he was awarded the Nobel Peace prize.

Dr. Sajid briefed the minister on CIMMYT’s long-standing contribution to Pakistan’s agriculture. He shared that over the past decade alone (2015–2025), nearly 70 improved wheat varieties have been released in Pakistan, out of which 90% are based on CIMMYT’s advanced germplasm.

Today, almost 90% of wheat cultivated on 9 million hectares in Pakistan—feeding over 250 million people—has its origins in CIMMYT’s innovations.

These varieties combine high yield potential, resistance to diseases, improved grain quality, and bio fortification with essential micro nutrients such as Zinc and Iron.

He also informed the minister about the upcoming visit of CIMMYT Director General, Dr. Bram Govaerts, from 14 to 16 September 2025, during which he will hold meetings with MNFSR, national institutions, and international partners.

The minister emphasized that improving wheat yields is central to Pakistan’s overall agricultural growth, as wheat is the country’s staple crop and the backbone of its food system.

He stressed that adoption of advanced varieties and innovative practices will not only boost per-acre productivity but also enhance farmer incomes, reduce dependence on imports, and contribute to the sustainability of Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s strong support for CIMMYT’s efforts in Pakistan and termed this partnership vital for ensuring food self-sufficiency and better nutrition for the people of Pakistan.