MCCI, PITB Agree To Set Up Software Technology Park In Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have agreed to join hands to set up south Punjab’s first software technology park in Multan on the pattern of Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) in Lahore and agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) soon

MCCI spokesman said on Tuesday, that the understanding reached during a visit of the MCCI delegation led by its I.T and e-commerce sub-committee convener Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed and MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal to ASTP Lahore and in meetings with PITB Director General e-commerce Sajid Lateef besides PITB and ASTP teams.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on PITB activities and ASTP facilitation. The MCCI delegates visited the offices of different IT companies and facilities.

Sheikh Asim Saeed handed over the draft of the MoU for the Software Technology Park in Multan to PITB DG e-commerce and strongly recommended establishing a facility in Multan on the pattern of ASTP to enable south Punjab youth to get training on freelancing, e-commerce and other online vocational skills under one roof.

DG PITB said that the software technology park in Multan will have modern-day facilities and save the south Punjab youth from the botheration of travelling to ASTP Lahore.

Asim Saeed said that the Multan software technology park would prove to be a milestone in IT sector development in south Punjab.

Other delegates who visited ASTP included MCCI senior vice president Nadeem Ahmad Sheikh, Waqar Tayyab, Nawab Atif, Amanullah Sheikh, Suleman Usman Sheikh, Sheikh Abdullah Zafar, Sheikh Salman Naeem, Khawar Khan, Sayed Asghar Abbas, secretary general Muhammad Shafiq and assistant secretary Sajid Ansari.

