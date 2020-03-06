UrduPoint.com
Milan Stocks Fall 3%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:27 PM

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Milan's major stock index fell more than 3 percent in early trading on Friday as investors continued to worry about the economic fallout of the coronavirus in Italy, hit with the biggest outbreak in Europe.

The FTSE-Mib index was down 3.1 percent to 20,890 points around 0840 GMT, with other major European indices also down over two percent.

