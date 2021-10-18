Minister, PBTE delegation discuss technical education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal and delegation of Employees Association Punjab Board of Technical Education (EAPBTE) led by its President Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal discussed improvement of technical education and examination system, as well as issues of board's employees here at Civil Secretariat on Monday.

During the meeting, the minister said that future of Pakistan was linked with the promotion of quality technical education. The provincial government had taken effective measures to improve the quality of technical education and the examination system, he added.

Advanced Training Programme had been introduced in technical institutes of TEVTA (Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority), while 'Hunermund Naujawan Programme' for youth had enhanced the capabilities of TEVTA institutions, he maintained.

Mian Aslam said that an efficient system had been put in placed for the consumption of skilled youth at home and abroad.

He said the quality of technical education would be further improved in consultation with the stakeholders, asserting that plans had been chalked out to set up special technology zones in the nine divisions of Punjab to revolutionize technology sector and provide employment to the youth.

The minister said that proposals of the EAPBTE delegation for the betterment and promotion of technical education would be considered properly.

The delegation comprised Senior Vice President Atta-ur-Rehman Junaid, Vice PresidentKhawaja Asim Fawad, General Secretary Amjad Hussain Mufti and other officials.