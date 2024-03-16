Open Menu

Minister Shafay Visits Model Bazaar At Johar Town

Published March 16, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Minister Shafay visits model bazaar at Johar Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Saturday visited Model Bazaar Johar Town to review prices, availability and quality of essential items.

While expressing indignation over absence of Punjab food Authority staff in the Model Bazaar, he ordered to further improve the system of Model Bazaar for the convenience of the public and also directed to increase the onion stalls immediately.

The provincial minister checked the weight and quality of the bags at the flour stall and checked the quality of meat at the fresh chicken sale center. He observed the process of supplying the items to the elderly in the senior citizen camp.

The minister also reviewed the process of redressal of complaints in the complaint cell and monitoring process in the office of the Model Bazaar.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the people are getting real relief in the holy month of Ramadan through Model Bazaars. Due to ban on the export of onion, the prices has come down, there will be further reduction, he said and added that 13 items are available at 25 percent lower prices in model bazaars, potatoes, onions and tomatoes are also available at 25 percent lower prices in model bazaars.

Some model bazaars have also started free home delivery for senior citizens. He said that the price control committees are also being fully activated,  self-inflation will be stopped at any cost - no one will be allowed to exploit the poor people in the Ramadan and model bazaars.

