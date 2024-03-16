Minister Shafay Visits Model Bazaar At Johar Town
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain Saturday visited Model Bazaar Johar Town to review prices, availability and quality of essential items.
While expressing indignation over absence of Punjab food Authority staff in the Model Bazaar, he ordered to further improve the system of Model Bazaar for the convenience of the public and also directed to increase the onion stalls immediately.
The provincial minister checked the weight and quality of the bags at the flour stall and checked the quality of meat at the fresh chicken sale center. He observed the process of supplying the items to the elderly in the senior citizen camp.
The minister also reviewed the process of redressal of complaints in the complaint cell and monitoring process in the office of the Model Bazaar.
On this occasion, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that the people are getting real relief in the holy month of Ramadan through Model Bazaars. Due to ban on the export of onion, the prices has come down, there will be further reduction, he said and added that 13 items are available at 25 percent lower prices in model bazaars, potatoes, onions and tomatoes are also available at 25 percent lower prices in model bazaars.
Some model bazaars have also started free home delivery for senior citizens. He said that the price control committees are also being fully activated, self-inflation will be stopped at any cost - no one will be allowed to exploit the poor people in the Ramadan and model bazaars.
Recent Stories
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
IGP orders action over violence against women
Azad Jammu Kashmir leaders condemn ban on various pro-freedom organizations
Five soldiers among two officers embraced martyrdom, six terrorists killed in th ..
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif , minister discuss healthcare, political situation
More Stories From Business
-
LCCI stresses facilitating taxpayers amidst economic challenges20 minutes ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,050 to Rs.227,500 per tola2 hours ago
-
Viable approaches can double agri sector's contribution to economy: PBF3 hours ago
-
Textile exports earn $11.145 billion for Pakistan in 8 months8 hours ago
-
Gold prices go down by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan8 hours ago
-
Chinese banks report slight forex settlement surplus in February9 hours ago
-
EU allocates 500 mln euros for ammunition production9 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka records 2.3 pct negative GDP growth in 20239 hours ago
-
Balance of loans in Shanghai up 7.3 pct at end of January3 hours ago
-
Philippine remittances up 2.7 pct in January3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 202413 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 202414 hours ago