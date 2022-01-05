UrduPoint.com

Mismanagement In Energy Sector Hurting Economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 05:28 PM

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

LNG imports could not be streamlined in six years

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said that lack of governance in the energy sector is hurting the country's economy.


The troubled economy has suffered billions of dollars in losses because of inefficiency in the gas sector, he said.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that masses and the economy are facing IMF conditions, money budget, inflation, weak currency and policies that contradict the ground realities.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that last month, in just 15 days the textile sector in Punjab suffered a loss of 250 million dollars due to gas load shedding which has also affected the country's reputation.
He said that the gas bureaucracy has been continuously failing to import LNG in a timely manner for the last two years, which is affecting the economy.


When gas was cheap, it was not imported and now its price in the international market is more than the purchasing power of Pakistani consumers.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that Pakistan has been importing LNG for six years and it has become the world's ninth largest LNG importer but it has failed to streamline the system and experiments are being done.


He noted that during all these years, neither gas pipelines could be built nor new gas terminals have been built. Expansion of old terminals wasn't allowed despite the demand while the private sector is not being allowed to import gas in order to maintain the monopoly of the state-run gas companies which is tantamount to playing with the future of the country.


He said that 60 percent of the country's exports were related to the textile sector; the production of this sector had increased by six per cent since March while exports were at $11.4 billion but gas load shedding has pushed back the production and export process.


The business leader said that the gas international suppliers have also shown their inability in supplying gas to Pakistan as they are getting more profit from Europe while local gas reserves are declining by nine percent annually.
Dozens of international oil and gas exploration companies have either closed their businesses in Pakistan or been forced to leave the country, while local companies could not find good oil and gas reserves because of rampant mismanagement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Load Shedding IMF World Exports Import Business Punjab Europe Budget Oil Alliance Price Money March Gas Market Textile All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

7 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

14 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

30 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

8 minutes ago
 Two killed,five injured on road

Two killed,five injured on road

8 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to ensure dengue spray in edu ..

Authorities directed to ensure dengue spray in educational institutions

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.