Modern Hospital ,Tech College To Be Constructed In Allama Iqbal Industrial City: Mian Kashif

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:46 PM

Modern hospital ,Tech College to be constructed in Allama Iqbal Industrial City: Mian Kashif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Friday said that a state of the art hospital equipped with latest gadgets and technical college will be constructed in Allama Iqbal Industrial city.

Talking to delegation of investors here, Kashif said the college would provide specialized medical cover under one umbrella and technical education to train youth of the area.�� By opening up the use of social infrastructure such as hospital and college would make Special Economic Zones (SEZs) more attractive for foreign and local investors, a press release issued said.� He said emergency and cardiac wards would be opened besides constructing burn unit and providing in-door and out-door medical facilities to the needy people at stone's throw.

Mian Kashif said FIEDMC would also build a modern technical education college in Allama Iqbal Industrial City in a bid to impart youths with market-oriented education to fight unemployment and meet the requirements of skilled manpower shortage being confronted by the upcoming industrial and commercial units in the vicinity.

He said the technical trainings were imperative to engage the country's youth in positive activities and underlined the need to promote technical institutions which would eventually help in national development.

"It would also enable them to become self-reliant and support their families," he added.

"If we want to move forward as a nation it is essential to promote public-private partnership and work in close collaboration with industry and provincial governments to become a catalyst for vocational training," he pointed out.

FIEDMC Chairman said about 25% jobs would be given to those people living in surroundings of Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

Throwing light on the response of local and foreign investors, he said they have received encouraging response from investors and a few international companies had also signed Memorandum of understanding (MOUs) for injecting capital into the SEZ.

He said the industrial city of Faisalabad would be one of the leading industrial estates of Pakistan because of its geo-strategic location.

He said the units housed in the industrial estate could easily make their exports to any part of the world.

"This project will certainly attract maximum investment from Pakistan as well as from abroad which will pave way for early colonization of this mega project" he added.

"We have large number of investors from Pakistan and abroad and the industrial estate will meet needs of new manufacturing units", he added.

He said that China, UK, UAE and many other countries were investing in these industrial estates.

