Moldovan President Sees Embattled Lukashenko as Role Model for Managing Economy

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday that he admires embattled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko's achievements in managing national economy and social sector and sees him as a role model in this sense.

"I like many things that Lukashenko does, I believe that we should strive for an economy and social sphere like those they have in Belarus. I have been there many times, seen roads and visited agricultural and industrial enterprises. During the years of independence, we destroyed everything, while they - thanks to Lukashenko - had the good sense to secure and multiply [assets inherited from the Soviet Union]. From this point of view, Lukashenko is an example for me," Dodon said in a live broadcast on Facebook.

The president at the same time abstained from commenting on protests in Belarus, noting that nobody had the right to interfere in another country's internal affairs.

Belarus has been mired in protests since the August 9 election, in which Lukashenko secured his sixth term. The opposition refused to recognize the results and established a coordination council to carry out a peaceful transition of power. The Belarusian authorities say that the council pursues an unconstitutional grab of power.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said earlier in the week that the bloc considers the election to be fraudulent and no longer sees Lukashenko as legitimate president. The United States, the EU and Canada are expected to announce coordinated sanctions on Belarus next week, according to the State Department.