Monday Is Last Day To Submit Application On Ehsaas Labour Portal

Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:31 PM

Monday is last day to submit application on Ehsaas Labour Portal

Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Society Safety Sania Nishtar says that Ehsaas Labour Portal will close at 11: 30 pm on night of May 25.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Dr. Sania Nishtar said that Monday was the last date for submitting applications on Ehsaas Labour Portal.

She made the announcement in a tweet on Saturday.

The Ehsaas Labour portal was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide financial assistance of twelve thousand rupees to those rendered jobless by the lockdown. The funds for this purpose will be provided from PM's Covid Relief Fund.

Earlier, she shared the tale of Laborer Muhammad Ameen whose labor was affected due to lockdown but he was happy over receiving Rs 12,000 to meet his both ends meet during this difficult time.

