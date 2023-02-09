UrduPoint.com

Moscow, Beirut Working On Agreement On Delivery Of Wheat, Oil To Lebanon - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Moscow, Beirut Working on Agreement on Delivery of Wheat, Oil to Lebanon - Ambassador

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Russia and Lebanon are working out an agreement on the delivery of wheat and oil products to Beirut, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov has told Sputnik.

The diplomat recalled that the Russian leadership decided to supply wheat and oil products to Lebanon free of charge, following the relevant request from the Lebanese government.

"At this stage, there is a technical coordination of the delivery of these products," the ambassador said.

Rudakov added that Russia delivered 714.15 tonnes of seed oil to Lebanese schools in 2022.

Acting Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamia told Sputnik in November that Lebanon will receive 25,000 tonnes of wheat and 10,000 tonnes of fuel free of charge from Russia.

Lebanon has been plunged into a deep financial and economic crisis, accompanied by political and social tensions, since 2019. Amid the crisis, the banking system was almost completely paralyzed, and the national Currency depreciated more than 20 times against the Dollar. As a result, more than 70% of the population is living below the poverty line.

