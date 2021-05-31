UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Does Not Seek Suspending Gas Transit Via Ukraine After Nord Stream 2 Launch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 12:52 PM

Moscow Does Not Seek Suspending Gas Transit via Ukraine After Nord Stream 2 Launch

Russian gas supplies through Ukraine will continue as long as relevant contracts are in force, as Moscow does not pursue the goal of suspending the supplies after commissioning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation Director Dmitry Birichevsky said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russian gas supplies through Ukraine will continue as long as relevant contracts are in force, as Moscow does not pursue the goal of suspending the supplies after commissioning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation Director Dmitry Birichevsky said in an interview with Sputnik.

Ukrainian GTS Operator's chief, Sergiy Makogon, said earlier in May that the Ukrainian economy would lose $5-6 billion yearly if the Nord Stream 2 was launched. According to Makogon, this includes $1.5 billion Ukraine would lose if Russia suspended the gas transit.

"The contract remains valid, [Russia's gas giant] Gazprom will later hold negotiations with its partners in Ukraine.

We do not seek suspending gas supplies through Ukraine. Russia has never used energy and natural resources as an element of pressure or blackmailing. If economic entities reach an agreement, if there is a need for Russian gas in certain European regions, then gas will be delivered to consumers in a safe ad predictable manner," Birichevsky said.

The Russian diplomat stressed that the Nord Stream 2 is an exclusively economic project, and also pointed to the existing contractual obligations regulating gas transit through Ukraine.

"The transit through Ukraine will continue as long as relevant contracts are in force," Birichevsky added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Nord May Gas Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Russian Embassy in CAR Notified About Death of Thr ..

4 minutes ago

KP to shrink cabinet under constitutional restrain ..

4 minutes ago

PNCA announces result of week-25 talent hunt music ..

4 minutes ago

CDA to produce leaf-fertilizer for plants' rapid g ..

4 minutes ago

US Expert Says Establishing COVID-19 Origin 'Criti ..

10 minutes ago

India Registers Lowest Daily COVID Cases in Almost ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.