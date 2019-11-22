UrduPoint.com
Moscow Maintains Dialogue On Syria With Washington Despite US Destructive Policies

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:32 PM

Russia maintains dialogue on Syria with the United States despite Washington's illegal military presence there and its destructive policies, including those related to Syria's oil, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russia maintains dialogue on Syria with the United States despite Washington's illegal military presence there and its destructive policies, including those related to Syria's oil, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We maintain dialogue with the US and other regional and international players, at different levels, for the sake of ensuring solid stabilization of the situation in Syria and complete elimination of terrorism," Syromolotov said.

"However, whether the Western partners are ready for such cooperation is another question. Inconsistent and destructive US' actions in Syria � the US leaves the country, then it returns to 'protect' oil fields from the Islamic State [terror group, banned in Russia], which has ransacked these fields, according to their previous statements � do not contribute to finding common denominators," Syromolotov added.

In the meantime, Russia remains committed to conducting dialogue despite the US' illegal presence in Syria, the deputy foreign minister stressed.

"We have managed to establish quite a good military cooperation on Syria for ensuring safety of our countries' flights. This deconfliction channel operates regularly," Syromolotov added.

Russia and the US have managed to prevent a number of incidents that could jeopardize safety of their servicemen over the past years, he specified.

"Apart from that, there are other consultations, which are not advertised specifically, but still continue regarding all the aspects of Syrian settlement in general," Syromolotov concluded.

