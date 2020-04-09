Most OPEC+ States Agreed on Oil Output Quotas, Agreement Likely to Be Signed - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Most OPEC+ countries initially agreed on their quotas as part of joint oil production cuts, and the possibility of signing an agreement is high, a source in one of the delegations participating in the OPEC+ meeting told Sputnik on Thursday.

"So far, everything is going very well. Most countries have given their initial consent to the allocation of quotas, which was proposed by the OPEC+ Monitoring Committee. At the moment, if there are no unforeseen disagreements, the probability of signing the final agreement is high," the source said.