ICCI For Lower Business Costs, Regulatory Reforms

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 09:25 PM

Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Tuesday urged for maintaining fiscal discipline, strengthening beneficial foreign partnerships, and pursuing inclusive economic policies, which are essential for sustainable development

Speaking during a meeting with a visiting delegation of renowned businessmen from the region, he said the challenges facing the country can only be overcome through prudent governance and consistent policy execution aimed at achieving lasting progress.

Highlighting the barriers to investment, Qureshi noted that bureaucratic red tape has long hindered both foreign and domestic investors.

He emphasized that regulatory reforms are urgently needed to eliminate these challenges, stimulate export growth through targeted incentives, and provide greater support to value-added industries.

He further said that foreign direct investment must be encouraged through stable policies and reliable dispute resolution mechanisms.

The ICCI President underscored the importance of investing in human capital via modern education and market-oriented vocational training to boost productivity and competitiveness.

He added that strengthening key institutions, ensuring policy continuity, and reducing political interference in economic decision-making should be top national priorities.

He also called for broadening the tax net by integrating untaxed sectors into the formal economy, making the system more equitable, and ensuring fiscal sustainability.

ICCI Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui and Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry echoed the need for comprehensive reforms to reduce the cost of doing business and enhance Pakistan’s appeal as an investment destination.

