Mr. Zhao Shiren visits Punjab Tianjin University of Technology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Chinse Consul General in Lahore, Mr. Zhao Shiren on Wednesday visited Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT) which is a landmark project of socio economic cooperation between Punjab and China under the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor).

Provincial Secretary for Industries, Commerce, Investments & Skills Development Department Ahmed Javed Qazi, PTUT Vice Chancellor and other officers welcomed Mr. Zhao at the varsity. The visit was to review the on-going collaboration between Punjab and China for this landmark project established through a consortium of TEVTA (Punjab) and three Technical Universities from Tianjin City of China (i.e. Tianjin University of Technology & Education, Tianjin Polytechnic University and Tianjin Chenjian University) and to chalk out a strong way forward to achieve the real vision behind this initiative of the government of Punjab through revitalization of engagement of Chinese consortium partners in PTUT, engaging additional technical universities and institutes from China and around the world for expanding the scope of cooperation and upgrading the existing facility to a Centre of Excellence for adoption of modern and latest technical education standards in Punjab.

On this occasion, the Provincial Secretary underscored the importance of strengthening and expanding the scope of existing collaboration between the two sides.

He emphasized that it is the right time to upgrade this level of cooperation so as to utilize the human resources of Pakistan towards its industrial expansion by equipping them with relevant and latest skills and technical knowledge. Such skilled labour force pool and upgrading of skills development area of Punjab shall uplift its industrial sector.

The Chinese Consul General Lahore said that high quality vocational training/technology skills as per the demands of modern industry are essential for any country like Pakistani which is striving to expand and upgrade its industrial base.

He added that Chinese Consulate will act as a facilitator to fully revitalize and expand the Chinese collaboration for the project and to expand its framework for including more partners. He mentioned that CPEC is working on the principal of inclusivity and 'we welcome partners from other countries with strong technical education infrastructure to join hands with us.'After discussion and exchange of views, the guests visited different laboratory and training facilities at PTUT campus.

On this occasion, Mr. Zhao Shiren also planted a tree at the lawn of PTUT, Township Campus to commemorate Pak-China friendship. VC and team of PTUT gave comprehensive presentation containing detail of the project of PTUT and the plausible way forward.