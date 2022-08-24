UrduPoint.com

Mr. Zhao Shiren Visits Punjab Tianjin University Of Technology

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Mr. Zhao Shiren visits Punjab Tianjin University of Technology

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Chinse Consul General in Lahore, Mr. Zhao Shiren on Wednesday visited Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT) which is a landmark project of socio economic cooperation between Punjab and China under the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor).

Provincial Secretary for Industries, Commerce, Investments & Skills Development Department Ahmed Javed Qazi, PTUT Vice Chancellor and other officers welcomed Mr. Zhao at the varsity. The visit was to review the on-going collaboration between Punjab and China for this landmark project established through a consortium of TEVTA (Punjab) and three Technical Universities from Tianjin City of China (i.e. Tianjin University of Technology & Education, Tianjin Polytechnic University and Tianjin Chenjian University) and to chalk out a strong way forward to achieve the real vision behind this initiative of the government of Punjab through revitalization of engagement of Chinese consortium partners in PTUT, engaging additional technical universities and institutes from China and around the world for expanding the scope of cooperation and upgrading the existing facility to a Centre of Excellence for adoption of modern and latest technical education standards in Punjab.

On this occasion, the Provincial Secretary underscored the importance of strengthening and expanding the scope of existing collaboration between the two sides.

He emphasized that it is the right time to upgrade this level of cooperation so as to utilize the human resources of Pakistan towards its industrial expansion by equipping them with relevant and latest skills and technical knowledge. Such skilled labour force pool and upgrading of skills development area of Punjab shall uplift its industrial sector.

The Chinese Consul General Lahore said that high quality vocational training/technology skills as per the demands of modern industry are essential for any country like Pakistani which is striving to expand and upgrade its industrial base.

He added that Chinese Consulate will act as a facilitator to fully revitalize and expand the Chinese collaboration for the project and to expand its framework for including more partners. He mentioned that CPEC is working on the principal of inclusivity and 'we welcome partners from other countries with strong technical education infrastructure to join hands with us.'After discussion and exchange of views, the guests visited different laboratory and training facilities at PTUT campus.

On this occasion, Mr. Zhao Shiren also planted a tree at the lawn of PTUT, Township Campus to commemorate Pak-China friendship. VC and team of PTUT gave comprehensive presentation containing detail of the project of PTUT and the plausible way forward.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Technology Exchange Education Punjab China Visit CPEC Tianjin Commerce From Government Industry Labour

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

50 minutes ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

3 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

8 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.