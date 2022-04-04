UrduPoint.com

Musk Acquires 9.2% Of Twitter Shares - US Exchange Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The founder of Tesla and SpaceX, US billionaire Elon Musk, acquired 9.2% shares of US microblogging company Twitter, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said in a document published on Monday.

"Amount beneficially owned: 73,486,938 shares consisting of shares of Common Stock held by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust dated July 22, 2003 for which Elon Musk is the sole Trustee. Percent of class: 9.2%," the document read.

After the publication, Twitter shares jumped by 28% at pre-market trading sessions on Monday.

American company Twitter Inc. was founded in 2006 as a microblogging company headquartered in the city of San Francisco in the US state of California.

