UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadeem, Afridi Review Progress On E&P Companies' CSR Activities In Karak, Kohat

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 11:12 PM

Nadeem, Afridi review progress on E&P companies' CSR activities in Karak, Kohat

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on Exploration and Production (E&P) companies' CSR activities being under taken in oil and gas producing districts Karak and Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on Exploration and Production (E&P) companies' CSR activities being under taken in oil and gas producing districts Karak and Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SAPM said the companies operating in and around Kohat and Karak districts must provide employment to locals, social welfare schemes and carry out infrastructure development work under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, a Petroleum Division press release said.

Nadeem Babar also directed the companies concerned to ensure smooth execution of welfare projects in these oil and gas producing districts.

Shehryar Afridi said oil and gas sector must meet their CSR obligations for development of operational areas and ensuring welfare of the people, residing in the localities of oil and gas producing districts.

Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak, who belonged to Karak, also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil Kohat Progress Karak Gas Afridi Employment

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

13 minutes ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

43 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

2 hours ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

3 hours ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

3 hours ago

No differences between government and allies: Gove ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.