Nadeem, Afridi review progress on E&P companies' CSR activities in Karak, Kohat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Monday chaired a meeting to review progress on Exploration and Production (E&P) companies' CSR activities being under taken in oil and gas producing districts Karak and Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SAPM said the companies operating in and around Kohat and Karak districts must provide employment to locals, social welfare schemes and carry out infrastructure development work under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, a Petroleum Division press release said.

Nadeem Babar also directed the companies concerned to ensure smooth execution of welfare projects in these oil and gas producing districts.

Shehryar Afridi said oil and gas sector must meet their CSR obligations for development of operational areas and ensuring welfare of the people, residing in the localities of oil and gas producing districts.

Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak, who belonged to Karak, also attended the meeting.