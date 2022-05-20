Naftogaz Yet to Receive Money From Gazprom for Gas Transit to Europe for Next Month - CEO

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Ukraine's oil and gas company Naftogaz has not yet received payment from Russia's Gazprom for gas transit to Europe for the next month, Naftogaz CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said on Friday.

"(Gazprom is) earning much more on the gas that is heading ... (to) Europe ... (Russia is) earning from half to one billion Euros per day from their exports ...

a small fraction of this money can go for transit fees. But by the way, they are slower in paying (transit fees) for the next month. We have not received money for the next month yet," Vitrenko said in an interview with the Sky news broadcaster.

He added that the companies seem to be starting to have a dispute over gas transit through Ukraine, noting that "it seems like we will have a new arbitration between Gazprom and Naftogaz about transit and transit fees."