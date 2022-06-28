UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Approves 48 Demands For Grants Worth Rs943.161 Bln

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 09:16 PM

The National Assembly on Tuesday approved 48 demands for grants worth over Rs 943.161 billion after voice voting in the House, rejecting the all cut motions moved by opposition parties on them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday approved 48 demands for grants worth over Rs 943.161 billion after voice voting in the House, rejecting the all cut motions moved by opposition parties on them.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha presented these demands for grants one-by-one, which were passed with the set procedure of voting and due deliberation by lawmakers from both the opposition and treasury benches.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf chaired the proceedings. These demands for grants were related to Cabinet, Cabinet Division, Emergency Relief and Repatriation, Intelligence Bureau, Atomic Energy, Pakistan Nuclear Regular Authority, Pakistan Housing Development Authority, Prime Minister's Office (Internal), Prime Minister's Office (Public), National Disaster Management Authority, board of Investment, Prime Minister's Inspection Commission, Special Technology Zone Authority, Establishment Division, Federal Public Service Commission, National school of Public Policy, Civil Services academy, National Security Division, Council of Common Interest (Secretariat), Communications Division, Other Expenditure of Communications Division, Pakistan Post Office Department, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Geological Survey of Pakistan, Foreign Affairs Division, Foreign Missions, Information and Broadcasting Division, Miscellaneous Expenditure of Information and Broadcasting Division, Interior Division, Expenditure of Interior Division, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Combined Civil Armed Forces, National Counter Terrorism Authority, Narcotics Control Division, Railways Division, Development Expenditure of Cabinet Division, Development Expenditure of Establishment Division, Development Expenditure of SUPARCO, Development Expenditure Communications Division, Development Expenditure of Power Division, Development Expenditure of Information and Broadcasting Division, Development Expenditure of Interior Division, Development Expenditure of Narcotics Control Division, Capital Outlay on Development of Atomic Energy, Capital Outlay on Development of Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Capital Outlay on Petroleum Division and Capital Outlay on Railways Division.

Overall, the House approved 131 demands for grants, out of which 83 amounting to Rs4.573 trillion; having no cut motion on them, had been passed the other day.

