National Assembly Panel Directs FBR To Address GST, RD Related Anomalies Of Business Community

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 09:38 PM

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Tuesday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to address the anomalies of the general sales tax (GST) and regulatory duties (RD) being faced by the business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Tuesday directed the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to address the anomalies of the general sales tax (GST) and regulatory duties (RD) being faced by the business community.

The meeting, presided over by Faiz Ullah, discussed the anomalies being faced by the business community /exporters/ importers due to imposition of imbalance Sales Tax on raw materials, Tariff and Regulatory Duties, which caused grave concerns among the stakeholders.

The businessmen from different sectors including textile and garments, stationary, surgical, leather, Customs Agents Association, Ginners, petrochemical and representatives from furniture making industry presented their issues before the committee.

The committee discussed the said matters in detail and issued necessary directions to the FBR, Ministry of Commerce and Ministry of Finance to address these anomalies of business community at the earliest before the next meeting of the committee.

The committee also directed the finance ministry secretary to make a request to the federal minister, finance and revenue for attending the next meeting of the committee, which has already been fixed to he held on June 24.

The committee members have expressed their concerns about the anomalies of GST and RD.

The committee deferred the agenda pertaining to legislative business due to paucity of time.

The meeting was attended by Dr Nafisa Shah, Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Faheem Khan, Qaiser Ahamed Sheikh, Ali Pervaiz, Dr Rameesh Kuma Vankwani, Chaudhary Khalid Javed MNAs besides the seniors officers from Ministry of Finance and Revenue, FBR and Ministry of Commerce.

More Stories From Business

