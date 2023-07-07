Open Menu

Naveed Qamar, PPP Finance Team Hold Meeting With IMF Country Representative

Naveed Qamar, PPP finance team hold meeting with IMF country representative

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Friday held crucial meeting with Ester Perez Luis, the country representative of International Monetary Fund (IMF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 )

In a significant development for Pakistan's economic landscape, Ester Perez Luis, the International Monetary Fund's resident representative, met with the finance team of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), including Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Commerce, and Saleem Mandviwala.

The meeting, held at minister's enclave, was aimed at discussing the possibility of a standby agreement with Pakistan, which would have a profound impact on the nation's financial stability, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce.

The PPP team expressed its willingness to support the IMF programme, citing larger national interests as the driving force behind their decision.

Syed Naveed Qamar, representing the PPP finance team, acknowledged the significance of the standby agreement in addressing Pakistan's economic concerns.

He reiterated the PPP's commitment to working in harmony with the IMF to ensure the successful implementation of the programme.

The discussion between the IMF representative and the PPP finance team is seen as a positive step towards economic reform and stability in the country.

