Nepra Addresses Online Complaints Against Excessive Load-shedding In Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 11:51 AM

Nepra addresses online complaints against excessive load-shedding in Karachi

The hearing was currently under presidency of chairman Nepra via video link on Zoom. All interested stakeholders and general public were taking part in the regarding load-shedding position in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2020) National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) was holding online hearing of complaints about excessive electricity load-shedding by K-Electric here on Friday.

Previously, Nepra had also released a public advertisement in newspapers, pointing out that those who wished to attend the hearing could send an email to K-Electric’s registrar office.

Ministry of Energy and K-Electric officials were also present at the hearing on the video link.

Last month, Nepra had taken notice of complaints regarding persistent load-shedding in Karachi and directed the power utility to come up report in this regard.

