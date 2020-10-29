UrduPoint.com
New US Weekly Jobless Claims Fall To 751,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 06:54 PM

New US weekly jobless claims fall to 751,000

New applications for US jobless benefits fell for a second straight week last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as the world's largest economy continues to recover from the coronavirus downturn

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :New applications for US jobless benefits fell for a second straight week last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as the world's largest economy continues to recover from the coronavirus downturn.

The 751,000 new claims were 40,000 below the previous week's result and the lowest since business shutdowns sent claims spiking in March, indicating a renewed loss of momentum in the unemployment indicator.

