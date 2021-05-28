Nord Stream 2 AG Goes to Court Over Baltic Complaints in EU Gas Directive Case - Gazprom

Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe, sent to the court a response to objections filed by Poland, Latvia and Estonia in the case on amendments to the EU Gas Directive, according to a report by Russia's energy giant Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe, sent to the court a response to objections filed by Poland, Latvia and Estonia in the case on amendments to the EU Gas Directive, according to a report by Russia's energy giant Gazprom.

In May 2019, the amendments intended to regulate EU gas imports came into force. Gazprom insists that the amendments are discriminatory and were adopted in violation of procedural rules and principles of equality and proportionality.

In July 2019, Nord Stream 2 AG filed a claim, which was dismissed on procedural grounds almost a year later. This prompted the operator to file a new complaint with the EU Court of Justice.

"On May 18, 2021, Nord Stream 2 AG sent a response to the objections of Poland, Latvia and Estonia, who previously announced joining the process, to the complaint of July 28, 2020," Gazprom said in its report.

In addition, in January 2021, Nord Stream 2 AG submitted a response to the objections of the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.