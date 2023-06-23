Open Menu

Novak Discusses Prospects Of Work Of Russian Companies In Bahrain - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Novak Discusses Prospects of Work of Russian Companies in Bahrain - Moscow

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Friday held talks in Bahrain where he discussed prospects for work of Russian companies in mining and exploration projects in Bahrain, the Russian government said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Friday held talks in Bahrain where he discussed prospects for work of Russian companies in mining and exploration projects in Bahrain, the Russian government said.

Novak held meetings with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman Al Khalifa.

"The sides discussed cooperation in the OPEC+ format, prospects for the work of Russian oil and gas companies in mining and exploration projects in Bahrain, cooperation in the field of renewable energy and nuclear energy, as well as issues of supply of industrial equipment, trade, agriculture and cooperation in the field of sports, science and culture," the government said in a statement.

More Stories From Business