UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Novatek Says Arctic LNG 2 Venture Concluded 20-Year Sales Deals For Entire LNG Output

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:58 PM

Novatek Says Arctic LNG 2 Venture Concluded 20-Year Sales Deals for Entire LNG Output

Russian gas company Novatek announced on Wednesday that its joint venture Arctic LNG 2 contracted the entire liquefied natural gas output under 20-year deals with stakeholders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Russian gas company Novatek announced on Wednesday that its joint venture Arctic LNG 2 contracted the entire liquefied natural gas output under 20-year deals with stakeholders.

"NOVATEK announced today that its joint venture Arctic LNG 2 concluded 20-year LNG Sales and Purchase Agreements for the total LNG production volumes with all the Project's participants. The LNG sales from Arctic LNG 2's first liquefaction train is planned to commence in 2023," the company said in a statement.

The inked agreements provide for LNA offtake on the free-on-board basis at the Murmansk and Kamchatka transshipment terminals, both of which are currently being developed, with pricing formulas tied to the international oil and has indices.

The supply volume is determined by the stake in the project.

"The long-term offtake agreements between Arctic LNG 2 and its participants ensure the future revenue stream from LNG sales and de-risks the Project," Leonid Mikhelson, the chairman of Novatek's management board, said.

Novatek is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia. It entered the LNG business in 2017 with the large-scale Yamal project, followed by the Arctic LNG 2 project. The latter is expected to be launched in 2023.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Company Oil Murmansk Gas 2017 All From

Recent Stories

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

46 minutes ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

1 hour ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

1 hour ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

1 hour ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

1 hour ago

Garbage heaps irk residents in Dhoke Elahi Bukush

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.