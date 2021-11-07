NPO to organize Training on "Project & Construction Management" Nov 10

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :National Productivity Organization (NPO) is going to organize a webinar on "Project and Construction Management" on Wednesday, November 10.

Project and Construction Management involves directing and organizing each part of the project life cycle, from ideation to completion, according to official NPO document.

It's a holistic practice with the goal of delivering projects on time and under budget.

Construction project management is a complex discipline that requires addressing many important concerns, including cost control, scheduling, procurement, and risk assessment.

Project managers interact with all team members involved in a construction project, from architects to owners to contractors.

This online workshop is a highly interactive and discussion centered workshop designed to develop the most vital skill for a professional at any level.

The program provides information about what is project and project management, why projects are undertaken, PMI talent triangle, key knowledge areas of a project, project methodology, construction management, WBS, PSDP project procedures, quality management and best practices.

The session would be attended by Project Managers, Construction Managers, Project/Construction Engineers, Supervisors and Students.