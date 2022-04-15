UrduPoint.com

NPO To Organize Webinar On 'PFMS' On April 20

Published April 15, 2022

NPO to organize webinar on 'PFMS' on April 20

The National Productivity Organization (NPO) would organize a webinar on "Public Financial Management System (PFMS)' on April 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Productivity Organization (NPO) would organize a webinar on "Public Financial Management System (PFMS)' on April 20.

The PFMS is a set of rules and institutions, policies and processes that govern the use of public funds across all sectors from revenue collection to monitoring of public expenditures, according to NPO document.

The workshop provide information about importance of PFM, components of PFM, four types of PFM, planning and budgeting, government and the economy.

The workshop also provides information about budget execution and strategy, accounting standards, audit, governance and oversight, audit standards and different between consolidated fund and public funds.

The programme has been designed for senior management, middle management, team leaders and supervisors.

