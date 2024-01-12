Open Menu

NPO To Organize Webinar On ‘Risk Planning & Mitigation Plan'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The National Productivity Organization (NPO) will conduct a webinar on 'Risk Planning and Mitigation Plan' on January 18.

"Risk management includes both the identification of potentials risk and the evaluation of the potential impact of risk," according to an NPO document shared here Friday.

"Although the principle of risk mitigation is the practice of reducing the impact potentials risks by developing a plan to manage, eliminate, or limit setback as much possible," it added.

The objective of the workshop includes reduce schedule impact, reduce development cost, increase system performance, ensure proper communication, and determine risk priorities.

The workshop will also highlight information related to risk management including process of risk planning, role and responsibilities, methodology and communication of hazard, and activities on hazard and risk management.

The webinar has been designed for senior and middle management, team leaders, engineers, supervisors, and safety officers.

