NTUF And RR Agree To Revolutionize T2T Recycling Industry
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) and Reverse Resources (RR) in collaboration with KnowTex have agreed to revolutionize Textile-to-Textile (T2T) recycling industry in Pakistan.
According to a spokesman for NTUF, both institutions would strive to establish a structured framework for managing textile waste besides ensuring transparency and enabling verifiable traceability in the recycling process.
He said that the project would have very beneficial impact for local industry. It would also help address various legislative requirements of Pakistani textiles importing countries besides solving the biggest challenges of textile waste recycling of Pakistan in addition to providing many opportunities.
It would help harness untapped potential as despite the growth of Pakistan’s textile recycling industry, significant untapped market potential remains and by scaling recycling initiatives we could unlock economic and environmental benefits. Similarly, this project would target quality textile waste in addition to handling informal waste of textile sector.
He said that a substantial amount of high-quality textile waste still ends up in low-value applications while high-end recyclers actively seek feedstock. The brands lack visibility into the fate o their discarded textiles. Similarly, the information waste handling sector faces numerous challenges due to critical link between textile waste supply and recycling destinations. Leakage within this sector poses a significant obstacle in supply chain compliance and transparent T2T recycling, he added.
He further said that both institutions would struggle to create a formalized structure for the demand and supply of textile waste by establishing a digitally verifiable trace to T2T recycling.
He said that RR was also implementing a custom waste mapping program for brands, enhancing recycling process visibility which would offer a vital data to kick start a circular supply chain and help in identifying textile waste volume, location, composition and recycling potential. It would also facilitate the establishment of KPIs for scalable circularity, he added.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card
Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar
Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
Ambassador, CEO European Asian Studies discuss relations
More Stories From Business
-
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil3 hours ago
-
Key industrial chain projects worth 52.4 bln yuan inked in Shanghai4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 20247 hours ago
-
SBP extends facility of importing cash US$ till June 3018 hours ago
-
US Fed's favored inflation gauge ticks higher as fuel costs rise20 hours ago
-
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms20 hours ago
-
Prudent policies lead to sustainable economic recovery: Finance Ministry21 hours ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb holds meeting with SBP Governor20 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes22 hours ago
-
PTC rebuts misleading tax loss figures, seeks fair market competition23 hours ago
-
Economy commences on better note in 2024: Finance Minister23 hours ago