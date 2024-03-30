Open Menu

NTUF And RR Agree To Revolutionize T2T Recycling Industry

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

NTUF and RR agree to revolutionize T2T recycling industry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) National Textile University Faisalabad (NTUF) and Reverse Resources (RR) in collaboration with KnowTex have agreed to revolutionize Textile-to-Textile (T2T) recycling industry in Pakistan.

According to a spokesman for NTUF, both institutions would strive to establish a structured framework for managing textile waste besides ensuring transparency and enabling verifiable traceability in the recycling process.

He said that the project would have very beneficial impact for local industry. It would also help address various legislative requirements of Pakistani textiles importing countries besides solving the biggest challenges of textile waste recycling of Pakistan in addition to providing many opportunities.

It would help harness untapped potential as despite the growth of Pakistan’s textile recycling industry, significant untapped market potential remains and by scaling recycling initiatives we could unlock economic and environmental benefits. Similarly, this project would target quality textile waste in addition to handling informal waste of textile sector.

He said that a substantial amount of high-quality textile waste still ends up in low-value applications while high-end recyclers actively seek feedstock. The brands lack visibility into the fate o their discarded textiles. Similarly, the information waste handling sector faces numerous challenges due to critical link between textile waste supply and recycling destinations. Leakage within this sector poses a significant obstacle in supply chain compliance and transparent T2T recycling, he added.

He further said that both institutions would struggle to create a formalized structure for the demand and supply of textile waste by establishing a digitally verifiable trace to T2T recycling.

He said that RR was also implementing a custom waste mapping program for brands, enhancing recycling process visibility which would offer a vital data to kick start a circular supply chain and help in identifying textile waste volume, location, composition and recycling potential. It would also facilitate the establishment of KPIs for scalable circularity, he added.

More Stories From Business