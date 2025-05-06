Open Menu

Adviser To PM On Privatization Reaches London For High-level Meetings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 06:58 PM

Adviser to PM on Privatization reaches London for high-level meetings

In a bold move to accelerate foreign direct investment and elevate Pakistan’s global economic profile, Muhammad Ali, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatization has reached London for a two-day high-level engagement with international financial leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) In a bold move to accelerate foreign direct investment and elevate Pakistan’s global economic profile, Muhammad Ali, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatization has reached London for a two-day high-level engagement with international financial leaders.

Accompanied by the Finance Minister, the visit marks a strategic push to deepen Pakistan’s ties with top-tier global investors and financial institutions, said a press release issued by the the Privatization Commission here Tuesday.

Over the course of the visit, the delegation will hold crucial meetings with executives from renowned firms including TTB Partners, STJ Partners, Deutsche Bank, Berenberg Bank, and Amundi Fund Group. These discussions aim to spotlight Pakistan’s privatisation roadmap and its growing potential as a hub for strategic, long-term investment.

A centerpiece of the visit will be Muhammad Ali’s participation in Pakistan Investors Day, hosted by Jefferies on May 8, 2025. This exclusive event offers a powerful platform to showcase Pakistan’s robust investment landscape, ongoing economic reforms, and the government’s unwavering commitment to transparency and investor confidence.

“This visit reflects Pakistan’s forward-looking vision,” said the Adviser, “We are here to build trust, forge partnerships, and demonstrate that Pakistan is open for business—with a clear agenda for growth, stability, and opportunity.”

With an ambitious reform agenda and a firm focus on private sector-led development, Pakistan is positioning itself as a compelling destination for global capital. The London mission represents a pivotal step in unlocking new investment channels and driving sustainable economic progress.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Pakistani nation born of struggle, not fear: Chai ..

Pakistani nation born of struggle, not fear: Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples P ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s 200-strong business delegation boosts ..

Pakistan’s 200-strong business delegation boosts ties at Iran Expo 2025

2 minutes ago
 Adviser to PM on Privatization reaches London for ..

Adviser to PM on Privatization reaches London for high-level meetings

2 minutes ago
 Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signin ..

Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signing with S. Korea: reports

47 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar

47 minutes ago
 Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic ine ..

Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic inequality in Asia-Pacific: ADB r ..

47 minutes ago
Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

3 hours ago
 Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

4 hours ago
 Political leadership, nation stand united with arm ..

Political leadership, nation stand united with armed force against any misadvent ..

47 minutes ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

4 hours ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business