Adviser To PM On Privatization Reaches London For High-level Meetings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 06:58 PM
In a bold move to accelerate foreign direct investment and elevate Pakistan’s global economic profile, Muhammad Ali, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatization has reached London for a two-day high-level engagement with international financial leaders
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) In a bold move to accelerate foreign direct investment and elevate Pakistan’s global economic profile, Muhammad Ali, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatization has reached London for a two-day high-level engagement with international financial leaders.
Accompanied by the Finance Minister, the visit marks a strategic push to deepen Pakistan’s ties with top-tier global investors and financial institutions, said a press release issued by the the Privatization Commission here Tuesday.
Over the course of the visit, the delegation will hold crucial meetings with executives from renowned firms including TTB Partners, STJ Partners, Deutsche Bank, Berenberg Bank, and Amundi Fund Group. These discussions aim to spotlight Pakistan’s privatisation roadmap and its growing potential as a hub for strategic, long-term investment.
A centerpiece of the visit will be Muhammad Ali’s participation in Pakistan Investors Day, hosted by Jefferies on May 8, 2025. This exclusive event offers a powerful platform to showcase Pakistan’s robust investment landscape, ongoing economic reforms, and the government’s unwavering commitment to transparency and investor confidence.
“This visit reflects Pakistan’s forward-looking vision,” said the Adviser, “We are here to build trust, forge partnerships, and demonstrate that Pakistan is open for business—with a clear agenda for growth, stability, and opportunity.”
With an ambitious reform agenda and a firm focus on private sector-led development, Pakistan is positioning itself as a compelling destination for global capital. The London mission represents a pivotal step in unlocking new investment channels and driving sustainable economic progress.
Recent Stories
Pakistani nation born of struggle, not fear: Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples P ..
Pakistan’s 200-strong business delegation boosts ties at Iran Expo 2025
Adviser to PM on Privatization reaches London for high-level meetings
Czech court temporarily halts nuclear plant signing with S. Korea: reports
Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar
Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic inequality in Asia-Pacific: ADB r ..
Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks
Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts
Political leadership, nation stand united with armed force against any misadvent ..
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan
India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..
TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..
More Stories From Business
-
Adviser to PM on Privatization reaches London for high-level meetings2 minutes ago
-
CAT reserves verdict in ICAP audit fee case1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, US to further strength economic ties, highlighting strong partnership2 hours ago
-
SECP issues Compliance Checklists for REIT management companies2 hours ago
-
SECP approves reforms to EMR for greater transparency & digital access2 hours ago
-
SAPM reaffirms govt's commitment to boost automotive sector2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 15 paisa against US Dollar47 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses issues & implementation of KP Godown Act3 hours ago
-
Bridging digital gaps key to tackling economic inequality in Asia-Pacific: ADB report47 minutes ago
-
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase Rs.6,100 to 356,100 per tola4 hours ago
-
FinMin leaves for UK to meet British officials, investors47 minutes ago