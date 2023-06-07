UrduPoint.com

OECD Forecasts Global Economy Growth Of 2.7% In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 09:49 PM

OECD Forecasts Global Economy Growth of 2.7% in 2023

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has revised its global economic growth forecast for 2023 slightly upwards to 2.7% from 2.6% projected in the March report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has revised its global economic growth forecast for 2023 slightly upwards to 2.7% from 2.6% projected in the March report.

"We project global growth to be 2.7% in 2023, with a modest pick-up to 2.9% in 2024 - both well below the average growth rate in the decade preceding the COVID-19 pandemic," OECD Chief Economist Clare Lombardelli wrote in Economic Outlook's June edition.

The Paris-based organization said the economy was turning a corner but warned that growth would remain weak by its past standards. Most countries are still grappling with runaway inflation and high energy prices, despite easing supply bottlenecks and the reopening of China's economy.

China is expected to see the sharpest positive shift in growth between 2022 and 2023 of any G20 economy.

Its economy is projected to rise to 5.4% in 2023 before easing to 5.1% in 2024 as the rebound associated with reopening fades.

The United States will also see a modest growth of 1.6% in 2023 and 1.0% in 2024 on the back of the lagged effects of its tight monetary policy. In the euro area, where underlying inflation is still elevated, growth is projected to be 0.9% in 2023, up from 0.8% forecast in the March report, while the outlook for 2024 remains at 1.5%.

The 38-nation OECD predicted that the Russian economy will shrink by 1.5% in 2023, down from -2.5% projected previously, and will slow down by a further 0.4% year-on-year in 2024 from -0.5% forecast in March.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China Clare United States Euro March June From

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation ..

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation with Uzbekistan

1 hour ago
 HCCI President urges govt to resolve Rs. 600 billi ..

HCCI President urges govt to resolve Rs. 600 billion circular debt issue via ren ..

48 minutes ago
 PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of ..

PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of PCB chairman

1 hour ago
 Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates ..

Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

59 minutes ago
 IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East ..

IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East'

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.