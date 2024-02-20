OGDCL Accede To Pay Rs 12.6 Billion Royalty To Balochistan Government
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 05:34 PM
The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has agreed to pay Rs 12.6 billion to Balochistan government as royalty of Uch gas field
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has agreed to pay Rs 12.6 billion to Balochistan government as royalty of Uch gas field.
The OGDCL and Balochistan government have agreed on a formula for payment of royalty from August 2024 to January 2024 on monthly tranche basis, the officials of CM secretariat said.
The Balochistan government was taken measures to receive billions of rupees from OGDCL as royalty of Uch gas field, it added.
The OGDCL had withheld payment of royalties to the Balochistan government from September 2021 due to an abnormal increase in the revolving credit of power-buying companies.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki had raised the issue of due royalty at the national forums.
The OGDCL has accepted the position of the caretaker provincial government and agreed to pay royalty due for three years.
Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said royalty is the right of Balochistan and will be spent on the welfare of the people.
The caretaker government was able to ensure the pending royalty amount to Balochistan for three years.
Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said companies operating in Balochistan are obliged to pay royalties according to the laws.
The OGDCL will prioritize payment of royalties payable to Balochistan government and in this regard payment plan has been formulated.
Recent Stories
Punjab University (PU) organizes workshop on AI's ethical use
Caretaker Minister inaugurates child protection unit at Kohat
Delegation of 39th MCMC calls on Commissioner
Hafeez reveals strategy behind breaking Babar-Rizwan opening partnership
PSX gains 4.49 points
Food Authority seizes hundreds of liters of substandard juice, imposes fines
Arrangements for Cholistan Rally reviewed
Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade relations
Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls
PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt
China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to boost economy
Rupee sheds 21 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Business
-
PSX gains 4.49 points10 minutes ago
-
Expert hopes rise in Pakistan's fish export after recent amendments in Inspection Rules 199821 minutes ago
-
Farhadov vows to foster Azerbaijan-Pakistan trade relations17 minutes ago
-
PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt49 minutes ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs 150 per tola to Rs 214,45051 minutes ago
-
Tractor assembling grew by 67.21% in first of FY 2023-242 hours ago
-
Delegation of Management Course Officers Visits SCCI2 hours ago
-
China central bank cuts benchmark lending rate to boost economy14 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 21 paisa against dollar14 minutes ago
-
China's Xiaomi opens new factory in Beijing4 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim4 hours ago
-
Pakistan's regional exports increase 21.68% in 7 months14 minutes ago